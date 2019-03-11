President Kovind confers Padma awards

Last updated on: March 11, 2019 12:41 IST

This year's Padma awards took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on Monday. Mohanlal Viswanathan, Prabhu Deva and Shankar Mahadevan have been conferred with honours.

Take a look.

Actor Mohanlal receives the Padma Bhushan from President Ram Nath Kovind. The actor, from Kerala, has acted in about 350 films, in a career spanning 40 years. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

Sharath Kamal Achanta receives the Padma Shri from President Kovind for his contribution to the field of Sports. A renowned name in table tennis, he has won over 60 international medals in the past 16 years. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

President Kovind presents Padma Bhushan to Shri Kuldip Nayar (Posthumous) for Literature & Education (Journalism). He was a long-time editor, popular columnist and civil liberties activist. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

Karia Munda is presented with the Padma Bhushan for his work in Public Affairs. The veteran politician and the former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, he is popular public figure in Jharkhand. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

John T Chambers gets the Padma Bhushan from President Kovind for Trade and Industry. Founder of JC2 Ventures, Chambers has served as CEO of Cisco and as Chairman of the US-India Strategic Partnership forum. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter