Phase Six: Touch And Go Seats

IMAGE: Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations carrying electronic voting machines and other election materials on the eve of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Prayagraj, May 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2024, with 58 seats seats going to the polls across 8 states.

Phase 6: Touch And Go Seats

Accoding to data available from the Election Commission of India, 7 seats in the sixth phase had a victory margin of less than 2 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Of this, the Machhlishahr seat in Uttar Pradesh was won by Bholanath Saroj belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party defeating the Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate Tribhuvan Ram by a margin of 0.02 per cent votes.

The Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh was won by BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi defeating Chandra Bhadra Singh of the BSP by a margin of 1.45 per cent votes.

The Election Commission data shows 11.13 crore (111.3 million) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase on Saturday.

Of this, 5.84 crore (58.4 million) voters are male voters while 5.29 crore (52.9 million) voters are female voters and the third gender number stands at 5,120.

The Bahujan Samaj Party led by Mayawati has fielded the maximum number of 54 candidates in the sixth phase followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (51) and the Congress (25).

