News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Phase Six: Touch And Go Seats

Phase Six: Touch And Go Seats

By REDIFF NEWS
May 25, 2024 08:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations carrying electronic voting machines and other election materials on the eve of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Prayagraj, May 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Polling for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2024, with 58 seats seats going to the polls across 8 states.

Phase 6: Touch And Go Seats

Accoding to data available from the Election Commission of India, 7 seats in the sixth phase had a victory margin of less than 2 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Of this, the Machhlishahr seat in Uttar Pradesh was won by Bholanath Saroj belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party defeating the Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate Tribhuvan Ram by a margin of 0.02 per cent votes.

The Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh was won by BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi defeating Chandra Bhadra Singh of the BSP by a margin of 1.45 per cent votes.

The Election Commission data shows 11.13 crore (111.3 million) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase on Saturday.

Of this, 5.84 crore (58.4 million) voters are male voters while 5.29 crore (52.9 million) voters are female voters and the third gender number stands at 5,120.

The Bahujan Samaj Party led by Mayawati has fielded the maximum number of 54 candidates in the sixth phase followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (51) and the Congress (25).

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'We Will Never Leave Modiji'
'We Will Never Leave Modiji'
Is Election Commission Scared Of Modi?
Is Election Commission Scared Of Modi?
'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'
'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'
Klaasen, Jurel's Class Acts
Klaasen, Jurel's Class Acts
Will Anantnag See High Voter Turnout?
Will Anantnag See High Voter Turnout?
When Modi Campaigned For Kangana
When Modi Campaigned For Kangana
What Are Parineeti, Raghav Praying For?
What Are Parineeti, Raghav Praying For?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

6th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

6th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

How Many Crorepatis In 6th Phase?

How Many Crorepatis In 6th Phase?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances