7.1 magnitude earthquake jolts California

July 06, 2019 11:21 IST

Multiple fires broke out after an earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale shook southern California on Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey.

IMAGE: A man looks into a fissure that opened in the desert during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California, near the city of Ridgecrest, California. Photograph: David McNew/Reuters

This comes just a day after another tremor, with a 6.4 magnitude, jolted the state on Thursday. Scientists state that Thursday's earthquake produced more than 1,400 aftershocks, including a strong one measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, according to CNN.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre data, on the other hand, stated that the latest earthquake measured 6.9 on the Richter scale. The quake hit near Ridgecrest, California, the agency added.

IMAGE: A house is seen damaged from a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California, near the epicenter, northeast the city of Ridgecrest, California. Photograph: David McNew/Reuters

Kern County spokeswoman Megan Person told CNN that multiple fires and injuries have been reported in the region, which is about 150 miles from Los Angeles.

In central Los Angeles, Friday's earthquake felt stronger than the one a day earlier, making buildings rock back and forth forcefully.

IMAGE: The ruins of a house that burned after a powerful earthquake struck Southern California are seen in the city of Ridgecrest, California. Photograph: David McNew/Reuters

Officials are not ruling out that there could be more earthquakes coming.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he has activated the state emergency operation center to its highest level.