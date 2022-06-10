Gehlot, Vasundhara, Bommai, BSY Vote In Rajya Sabha Poll

Polling for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in the four states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka was held on Friday, June 10, 2022, amid allegations of attempts at horse-trading by rival parties.

While 41 candidates out of 57 were elected unopposed last week, elections are being held for the remaining 16 seats.

Please click on the images for glimpses of polling for the Rajya Sabha seats.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot provides polling officials with information before he casts his vote. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Former Rajasthan chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje arrives to cast her vote at the Rajasthan assembly. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Sachin Pilot speaks to the media after casting his vote in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate in Karnataka greets from right, Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa and senior BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar during voting at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Yediyurappa arrives to cast his vote. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Jairam Ramesh -- the Congress's Rajya Sabha candidate in Karnataka, second from left -- with state Congress leaders at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Bommai casts his vote. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Mukul Wasnik -- a native of Maharashtra, but is the Congress candidate from Rajasthan -- at the Rajasthan assembly. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Women MLAs from all parties in a joyous mood after casting their vote in the Rajya Sabha elections in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Maharashtra's Urban Development Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrives to cast his vote at the Vidhan Bhavan in Nariman Point, south Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Maharashtra's Tourism Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray arrives to cast his vote at the Vidhan Bhavan. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: The Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha candidate Sanjay Raut -- who is also the executive editor of the Sena's daily newspaper Saamna -- speaks to the media. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com