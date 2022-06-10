News
Gehlot, Vasundhara, Bommai, BSY Vote In Rajya Sabha Poll

By Rediff News Bureau
June 10, 2022 18:47 IST
Polling for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in the four states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka was held on Friday, June 10, 2022, amid allegations of attempts at horse-trading by rival parties.

While 41 candidates out of 57 were elected unopposed last week, elections are being held for the remaining 16 seats.

Please click on the images for glimpses of polling for the Rajya Sabha seats.

 

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot provides polling officials with information before he casts his vote. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Former Rajasthan chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje arrives to cast her vote at the Rajasthan assembly. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress leader Sachin Pilot speaks to the media after casting his vote in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate in Karnataka greets from right, Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa and senior BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar during voting at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Yediyurappa arrives to cast his vote. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jairam Ramesh -- the Congress's Rajya Sabha candidate in Karnataka, second from left -- with state Congress leaders at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bommai casts his vote. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mukul Wasnik -- a native of Maharashtra, but is the Congress candidate from Rajasthan -- at the Rajasthan assembly. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women MLAs from all parties in a joyous mood after casting their vote in the Rajya Sabha elections in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra's Urban Development Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrives to cast his vote at the Vidhan Bhavan in Nariman Point, south Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra's Tourism Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray arrives to cast his vote at the Vidhan Bhavan. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: The Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha candidate Sanjay Raut -- who is also the executive editor of the Sena's daily newspaper Saamna -- speaks to the media. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

