News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra RS polls: MVA, BJP claim violation of rules

Maharashtra RS polls: MVA, BJP claim violation of rules

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 10, 2022 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All 285 MLAs who were eligible for voting exercised their franchise for Rajya Sabha election for six seats in Maharashtra by 3.30 pm on Friday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar arrives at the State Assembly to cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha Election, in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The crucial, neck-to-neck contest was necessitated as the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded three candidates while Shiv Sena put up two and Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party one each.

Thus, there were seven candidates in the fray against six vacancies.

 

The BJP fielded Union Commerce minister Piyush Goyal, former state minister Anil Bonde and former MP Dhananjay Mahadik.

The Sena fielded Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. The NCP fielded Praful Patel while Congress fielded Imran Pratapgarhi.

There were objections to some votes from both the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance) and the BJP.

The BJP claimed that Yashomati Thakur (Congress), Jitendra Awhad (NCP) and Suhas Kande (Shiv Sena) violated the rule of showing ballot paper to the authorised agent.

"Each voter has to display his vote to the authorised agent from a distance. But Thakur and Awhad handed their ballot papers to their respective agents, while Kande displayed his ballot paper to the agents of two different parties, " claimed Parag Alavani, BJP MLA and polling agent.

While PWD minister Ashok Chavan said Congress's polling agent Amar Rajurkar objected to the vote cast by Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) as he handed his ballot paper to Ashish Shelar, the BJP polling agent.

Industries minister Subhash Desai said all objections were ruled out by the election officials.

The quota of first preference votes needed by each candidate to win is 41 as the total number of voters came down to 285 from 288.

NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, currently in jail, were denied one-day bail to vote by the courts.

Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke died recently.

Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak, both BJP MLAs who are unwell, came to the Vidhan Bhavan in an ambulance, while Mahendra Dalvi, Shiv Sena MLA, came with help of a walker.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who himself was not a voter as he is a member of the Legislative Council, expressed confidence that all four candidates of the MVA will win.

State Congress president Nana Patole and senior party leaders Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan said the party had not approached All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to seek its two votes.

"They decided to vote for us on their own," the Congress leaders said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha RS Polls: Prestige Battle Between Shiv Sena, BJP
Maha RS Polls: Prestige Battle Between Shiv Sena, BJP
'It Is Humiliating': Nagma On Rajya Sabha Snub
'It Is Humiliating': Nagma On Rajya Sabha Snub
BJP, Congress in dogfight in 4 states over RS polls
BJP, Congress in dogfight in 4 states over RS polls
Policemen hurt in Ranchi protests against Nupur Sharma
Policemen hurt in Ranchi protests against Nupur Sharma
Curfew in 2 J-K districts amid communal tension
Curfew in 2 J-K districts amid communal tension
BJP Leader: 'Pandits Should Not Leave Kashmir'
BJP Leader: 'Pandits Should Not Leave Kashmir'
Janhit Mein Jaari Review
Janhit Mein Jaari Review
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Owaisi's AIMIM backs MVA candidate in RS poll

Owaisi's AIMIM backs MVA candidate in RS poll

Congressmen Upset About RS Nom For 'Outsider'

Congressmen Upset About RS Nom For 'Outsider'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances