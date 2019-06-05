PHOTOS: Politicians join Eid festivities

A number of Union ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reached the residence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in New Delhi to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.
"This Eid should be filled with pleasure, enthusiasm and happiness for everybody. I extend my wishes to all the people of the country," said Sitharaman on the occasion.
Announcing the scholarship of Rs 5 crore to girl students from the minority community over the next five years, Naqvi said: "Today I have given a very big Eidi (Eid present) to the girl students from the minority community. Rs 5 crore scholarship will be given to them over the next five years."
"India is a bunch of flowers where people of all hues, religion, and ideology co-exist in harmony. I extend my best wishes to everybody on Eid."
Maintaining that the central government does not believe in the vote-for-development game, Naqvi said: "This government believes in the development of everybody including those who did not vote for us."
Extending his best wishes to all the citizens on the occasion, Prasad said: "May the peace and harmony of this country remain intact. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwass."
Meanwhile, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offered prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi.
"This is a day to be celebrated with happiness and enthusiasm after the Holy month of Ramzan. It's a great thing that everyone celebrates this festival together with immense happiness.
"On this occasion, I appeal to every citizen of this country that they should live with brotherhood and harmony and celebrate this festival with love" Hussain told ANI.
The leaders were also seen greeting and wishing other people at Jama Masjid.