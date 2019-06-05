PHOTOS: Politicians join Eid festivities

June 05, 2019 15:52 IST

A number of Union ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reached the residence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in New Delhi to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman greets Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during an Eid Milan programme, organised by Naqvi at his residence in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

"This Eid should be filled with pleasure, enthusiasm and happiness for everybody. I extend my wishes to all the people of the country," said Sitharaman on the occasion.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Naqvi's residence. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

Announcing the scholarship of Rs 5 crore to girl students from the minority community over the next five years, Naqvi said: "Today I have given a very big Eidi (Eid present) to the girl students from the minority community. Rs 5 crore scholarship will be given to them over the next five years."

IMAGE: Ravi Shankar Prasad with Naqvi at his residence. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

"India is a bunch of flowers where people of all hues, religion, and ideology co-exist in harmony. I extend my best wishes to everybody on Eid."

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Muslims after they offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

Maintaining that the central government does not believe in the vote-for-development game, Naqvi said: "This government believes in the development of everybody including those who did not vote for us."

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses Muslim devotees after namaz at Red Road in Kolkata. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo

Extending his best wishes to all the citizens on the occasion, Prasad said: "May the peace and harmony of this country remain intact. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwass."

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah with devotees in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offered prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari exchanges Eid greetings in Nagpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

"This is a day to be celebrated with happiness and enthusiasm after the Holy month of Ramzan. It's a great thing that everyone celebrates this festival together with immense happiness.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath with senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and Bollywood actor Raza Murad greets devotees after they offered namaz at Idgah in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

"On this occasion, I appeal to every citizen of this country that they should live with brotherhood and harmony and celebrate this festival with love" Hussain told ANI.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik with Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, left, and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, second from right, greet devotees at Eidgah in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

The leaders were also seen greeting and wishing other people at Jama Masjid.