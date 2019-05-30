Ahead of swearing-in, Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Vajpayee

Last updated on: May 30, 2019 09:53 IST

Ahead of being sworn in as the prime minister for the second consecutive term, Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Bharatiya Janata Party veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Modi will take oath for a second term on Monday at 7 pm.

The ceremony will be attended by 6,000 invitees, including foreign dignitaries, allies and adversaries.

Photographs: @narendramodi/Twitter

The memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat was one of the first places PM Modi visited in the national capital at 7 am.

Later Modi went to Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the lotus-shaped monument dedicated to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Top BJP leaders including party chief Amit Shah accompanied Modi to Vajpayee's memorial.

He then visited the National War Memorial near India Gate. The monument, spread over 40 acres, is dedicated to soldiers killed in service of the country over the decades.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present at the memorial.

With inputs from PTI