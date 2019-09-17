News
Rediff.com  » News » PM Modi shares 'special moments' on his 69th birthday

PM Modi shares 'special moments' on his 69th birthday

September 17, 2019 21:03 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 69 on Tuesday, shared some 'special memories' on social media to mark the day.

PM Modi shared four images chosen from old photos being shared by his friends to wish him on his birthday.

 

"Reliving precious moments and special memories. I have been receiving many old photos from various friends. I am sharing few such photos..." the PM said on social media while requesting everyone to send more such images to him via his official website.

Modi celebrated his birthday with his mother Heeraben, who lives near Gandhinagar in Gujarat. He had lunch with his mother and later met his neighbours.

All photographs: @narendramodi/Twitter

AGENCIES
