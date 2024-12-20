News
Home  » News » 'Human error' blamed for crash that killed Gen Bipin Rawat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 20, 2024 10:47 IST
A parliamentary panel report has attributed the December 8, 2021, helicopter crash that killed India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and his wife, to 'human error'.

IMAGE: Students pay floral tribute to the Late General Bipin Singh Rawat on his first death anniversary, in Dehradun. Photograph: ANI Photo

The report, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, also revealed that 34 Indian Air Force aircraft accidents occurred during the 13th Defence Plan period, including nine in 2021-22 and 11 in 2018-19.

The accident was widely reported in the media.

In the report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the Standing Committee on Defence shared the data on the number of Indian Air Force aircraft crashes that took place during the 13th Defence Plan period.

 

The total number of crashes stood at 34, including nine IAF aircraft accidents that took place in 2021-22 and 11 in 2018-19.

The tabulated data in the report also contained a column titled 'reason' that specified the cause of the accidents in this period, against the aircraft type and date and accident.

The data for the 33rd accident listed in the report mentioned the aircraft as 'Mi-17', date '08.12.2021' and the reason cited was 'HE(A)' or 'human error (aircrew)'.

The defence ministry informed the Committee that 34 inquiries have been conducted into these accidents during the period.

'The ministry also informed that the recommendations by these Inquiry committees review the process, procedure, training, equipment, culture, operations, maintenance and administration holistically with intent to prevent recurrence of an accident,' the report said.

The ministry further informed that 'all remedial measures stipulated by Chief of the Air Staff remarks are binding and actioned'.

'Most have been actioned while a few are under implementation,' it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
