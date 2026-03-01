HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Operation Epic Fury: US releases Iran air strikes images

Operation Epic Fury: US releases Iran air strikes images

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2026 12:13 IST

x

In a coordinated military operation, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, escalating tensions amid stalled nuclear talks and claims of resumed nuclear activities, resulting in the death of Iran's supreme leader.

US strikes Iran

IMAGE: A still image released by US Central Command (CENTCOM) shows a rocket launch from a ship. Photographs: US CENTCOM on X via Reuters

Key Points

  • The US and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes in Iran, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, targeting major Iranian cities.
  • The airstrikes were reportedly triggered by stalled nuclear talks and concerns over Iran's nuclear activities.
  • Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was reportedly killed in the major strike.
  • US CENTCOM and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the operation as a response to threats from the Iranian regime and its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
  • The US has vowed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and to retaliate against any threats to Americans.

The United States Central Command has shared glimpses of "swift and decisive action" against the Iranian regime.

The US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across Iran yesterday after stalled nuclear talks and claims that Iran had resumed its nuclear activities.

The mission, named Operation Epic Fury, targeted several major Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran.

In the major strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed.

A screengrab from a video released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) shows an unmanned aerial vehicle on a runway at an unknown location. 

A screengrab from a video shows smoke and dust rising following an explosion at an unknown location following the US and Israel strikes on Iran.

In a post on X, US CENTCOM wrote, "As the President stated, our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime. The President ordered bold action. CENTCOM forces are delivering an overwhelming and unrelenting blow." 

A F/A‑18 Super Hornet taking off from an aircraft carrier. 

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes
When US, Israel Attacked Iran
When US, Israel Attacked Iran
Iran's defence minister killed in US-Israeli strikes: Report
Iran's defence minister killed in US-Israeli strikes: Report
Over 200 killed as Israel, US strike Iran; Tehran hits Middle East
Over 200 killed as Israel, US strike Iran; Tehran hits Middle East
Strikes aimed to remove 'existential threat': Netanyahu
Strikes aimed to remove 'existential threat': Netanyahu

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style0:34

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai1:03

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Attack on Iran2:52

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO