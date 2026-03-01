Operation Epic Fury: US releases Iran air strikes images

In a coordinated military operation, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, escalating tensions amid stalled nuclear talks and claims of resumed nuclear activities, resulting in the death of Iran's supreme leader.

IMAGE: A still image released by US Central Command (CENTCOM) shows a rocket launch from a ship. Photographs: US CENTCOM on X via Reuters

Key Points The US and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes in Iran, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, targeting major Iranian cities.

The airstrikes were reportedly triggered by stalled nuclear talks and concerns over Iran's nuclear activities.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was reportedly killed in the major strike.

US CENTCOM and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the operation as a response to threats from the Iranian regime and its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The US has vowed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and to retaliate against any threats to Americans.

The United States Central Command has shared glimpses of "swift and decisive action" against the Iranian regime.

A screengrab from a video released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) shows an unmanned aerial vehicle on a runway at an unknown location.

A screengrab from a video shows smoke and dust rising following an explosion at an unknown location following the US and Israel strikes on Iran.

In a post on X, US CENTCOM wrote, "As the President stated, our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime. The President ordered bold action. CENTCOM forces are delivering an overwhelming and unrelenting blow."

A F/A‑18 Super Hornet taking off from an aircraft carrier.