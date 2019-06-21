News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: Soldiers do yoga all across the country

PHOTOS: Soldiers do yoga all across the country

June 21, 2019 07:48 IST

On the occasion of the 5th International Yoga Day, troops from the Indian Armed Forces and the paramilitary performed asanas all around the country.

Take a look!

Indian Army troops do yoga on the Himalayas. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter
 

Naval officers and troops perform asanas on the INS Sumedha. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

Ain't no mountain high enough! Indian soldiers practise yoga at the Line of Control. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

ITBP personnel participate in yoga practice session in Leh. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Air-warriors practise Yoga. Photograph: @IAF_MCC/Twitter

Air warriors and their families enthusiastically participate in the International Yoga Day 2019 at AFS Delhi. Photograph: @IAF_MCC/Twitter

Personnel of 9th Battalion of the ITBP perform 'River Yoga' in Digaru river in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Army Dog Unit practices Yoga. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

It's purrfect! Yoga with cats

It's purrfect! Yoga with cats

Are you ready for International Yoga Day?

Are you ready for International Yoga Day?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use