PHOTOS: Soldiers do yoga all across the country

June 21, 2019 07:48 IST

On the occasion of the 5th International Yoga Day, troops from the Indian Armed Forces and the paramilitary performed asanas all around the country.

Take a look!

Indian Army troops do yoga on the Himalayas. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

Naval officers and troops perform asanas on the INS Sumedha. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

Ain't no mountain high enough! Indian soldiers practise yoga at the Line of Control. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

ITBP personnel participate in yoga practice session in Leh. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Air-warriors practise Yoga. Photograph: @IAF_MCC/Twitter

Air warriors and their families enthusiastically participate in the International Yoga Day 2019 at AFS Delhi. Photograph: @IAF_MCC/Twitter

Personnel of 9th Battalion of the ITBP perform 'River Yoga' in Digaru river in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI/Twitter