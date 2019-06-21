PHOTOS: Soldiers do yoga all across the country

On the occasion of the 5th International Yoga Day, troops from the Indian Armed Forces and the paramilitary performed asanas all around the country.
Take a look!
Indian Army troops do yoga on the Himalayas. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter
Naval officers and troops perform asanas on the INS Sumedha. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter
Ain't no mountain high enough! Indian soldiers practise yoga at the Line of Control. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter
ITBP personnel participate in yoga practice session in Leh. Photograph: ANI/Twitter
Air-warriors practise Yoga. Photograph: @IAF_MCC/Twitter
Air warriors and their families enthusiastically participate in the International Yoga Day 2019 at AFS Delhi. Photograph: @IAF_MCC/Twitter
Personnel of 9th Battalion of the ITBP perform 'River Yoga' in Digaru river in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI/Twitter
Army Dog Unit practices Yoga. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter