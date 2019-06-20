World gears up for International Yoga Day

June 20, 2019 07:59 IST

Preparations are in full swing for International Yoga Day on June 21.

Yoga enthusiasts, not only from India but from around the world, are all set to roll out their mats to bend and twist their bodies in different postures.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 since its inception in 2015.

The concept of the Yoga Day was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

So, get ready for the fifth edition of International Yoga Day.

People perform yoga asanas ahead of International Yoga day, in Thyangboche, Nepal. Photograph: PTI Photo

Cars ply in the backdrop of a hoarding on International Yoga day in Ranchi which depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing yoga. The PM will lead the nation in celebrating the Yoga day with the main event in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The event will be held at the Prabhat Tara ground and around 30,000 people are expected to participate in it. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Participants gather to practice yoga to mark the fifth International day of Yoga, in Bangkok. Photograph: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

Students practice yoga during a training session at a school in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

People perform yoga asanas ahead of 5th International Yoga day in Bikaner. Photograph: PTI Photo

Crew of INS Ranvir perform yoga. Photograph: @indiannavy/Twitter

Border Security Force troopers perform Yoga in Naxal affected area of Odisha. Photograph: ANI

Yoga flash mob at Khreshchatyk Street, Kyiv, Ukraine to promote International day of Yoga. Photograph: @IndiainUkraine/Twitter

A Sadhu performs yoga on a tree ahead of International Yoga Day on the banks of the river Ganges in Prayagraj. Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters