News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PM seeks his mother's blessings after poll victory

PM seeks his mother's blessings after poll victory

May 26, 2019 21:38 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Hiraba Modi in Gandhinagar on Sunday evening and sought her blessings after his massive electoral victory in the recently-conducted Lok Sabha polls.

This was prime minister's first visit to his home state after Bharatiya Janata Party's victory.

After garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the airport, Modi drove to the city in a car with BJP president Amit Shah and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Thousands of people lined the roads to greet him.

Modi and Shah were felicitated at the BJP office in Ahemdabad in the evening.

Addressing the workers, Modi said the next five years will be the time to regain the rightful position of India in the world order.

The function was kept simple and shorn of pomp because of the Surat fire tragedy.

"Next five years will be very important in the history of the country, as was the period between 1942 to 1947," Modi said addressing a huge gathering.

"Next five years will be the time to regain the rightful position of India in the world order. In the past our country had that place. I am sure India will regain its importance in the world order," he said.

Modi also expressed grief over the death of 22 students in Surat building fire tragedy.

"Till yesterday, I was in two minds whether to go for this felicitation function or not as on one hand, there was 'kartvya' (duty) and on the other hand, there was 'karuna' (compassion) for those who died in Surat. No amount of words can reduce the grief of the families who have lost their
children in that tragedy," he said.

"On the other hand, I had to thank the people of the state and also take blessings of my mother as my duty," the prime minister added.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Abusive election season ends: What next?

Abusive election season ends: What next?

'Modi can be a divisive politician'

'Modi can be a divisive politician'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use