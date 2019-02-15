PHOTOS: Modi, Rahul pay tribute to slain CRPF men

February 15, 2019 22:01 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi, on Friday. All photographs: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

The mortal remains of the Central Reserve Police Force jawans killed in the audacious attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir were brought to New Delhi on Friday evening in an Indian Air Force plane, officials said.

IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The bodies were received by Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the Palam technical area of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Coffins wrapped in tricolour were neatly arranged in the hanger where senior officials of the force laid wreath in a solemn ceremony one by one, they said.

IMAGE: Modi placed a wreath on a platform placed before the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the troopers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Niramala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and tri-services chiefs paid their last respects to the martyrs.

IMAGE: Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

Modi placed a wreath on a platform placed before the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the troopers.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Gandhi paid homage to the slain security personnel by laying a wreath where the caskets carrying the mortal remains of the soldiers were kept at the Palam technical area.

IMAGE: From left, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa.

At least 41 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.