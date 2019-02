February 15, 2019 11:41 IST

Families of the 37 Central Reserve Police Force jawans, who were martyred in the dastardly terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday, have not yet been able to comprehend the huge void left behind with the loss of their family members who were part of the convoy that was attacked by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber.

Families of the slain jawans mourned across India for their sons.

The grief of the Singh family in Moga is unfathomable. CRPF personnel Jaimal Singh was one of the 37 who died in the terror attack on Thursday. Photograph: ANI

Family and relatives of CRPF personnel Ramesh Yadav mourns his death in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI

WATCH: In Unnao, grief descends on family of slain CRPF jawan Ajit Azad

In UP’s Maharajganj district, cries of sorrow could be heard from the house of CRPF personnel Pankaj Tripathi. Photograph: ANI