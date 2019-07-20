PHOTOS: Modi, Pranab, Sonia pay tribute to Sheila

July 20, 2019 21:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former President Pranab Mukherjee, former PM Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other leaders paid a visit to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikhsit's residence in New Delhi on Saturday and condoled her demise.

Modi, who was accompanied by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Manoj Tiwari, said Dikhsit made a noteworthy contribution to the development of the national capital.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay a wreath as he pays tribute to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence, in New Delhi, on Saturday. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Earlier, the PM also conveyed his condolence to the family members and supporters of the 81-year-old Congress leader in a tweet. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development, the PM said. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Former President Pranab Mukherjee said, 'I am saddened and shocked at the passing away of Smt Sheila Dikshit. In her death I have lost a long-time friend and colleague. My thoughts are with her aggrieved family and friends'. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Former PM Manmohan Singh pays his last respects to Dikshit. 'It is great loss for the country and the Congress party. Delhi has lost an outstanding leader and administrator who transformed the state beyond recognition. Country will remember her contribution towards the transformation of Delhi for a long time,' Dr Singh said. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Kashmir earlier in day, also arrived to pay his last respects. 'Sheila Ji was counted among the most seasoned politicians of our nation. Her political life was spotless, I pay my tributes to her,' he said. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid tributes to Dikshit at the latter's residence. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia laid a floral wreath on the mortal remains of former chief minister. She was accompanied by Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Sonia also consoled Latika and Sandeep, daughter and son of Dikshit. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited Dikshit's residence to pay his last respects. 'Sheila Dikhshit ji was a motherly figure, as a social and a political worker her contribution was immense to Delhi and the country; whole country is sad over her demise,' Birla said. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia arrive to pay tributes to Dikshit. The Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo