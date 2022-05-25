Indian Army gets 1st woman combat pilot

Captain Abhilasha Barak on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, became the Indian Army's first woman combat aviator.

Captain Abhilasha was awarded the coveted 'wings' along with 36 Indian Army pilots at a ceremony at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik.

"Captain Barak became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as a combat aviator after successful completion of the combat army aviation course," an officer said.

Captain Abhilasha is the daughter of Colonel S Om Singh (retd) and hails from Haryana. She was commissioned in the Army Air Defence Corps in September 2018.

Captain Abhilasha has done a number of professional military courses before joining the Army Aviation Corps.