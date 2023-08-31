News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 63 killed in massive building fire in S.Africa's Johannesburg

63 killed in massive building fire in S.Africa's Johannesburg

Source: PTI
August 31, 2023 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 63 people were killed and 43 others injured after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building in the central business district in Johannesburg, South Africa's biggest city, Emergency services said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Fire fighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze in the early hours of the morning in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 31, 2023. Photograph: Shiraaz Mohamed/Reuters

Authorities said it was unclear what sparked the blaze at the five-storey building in the city centre.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters were alerted to the fire in a building on the corner of Delvers and Alberts streets at about 1:30 am.

"It's a five-storey building which caught fire in the early hours of this morning. We managed to evacuate the people who were inside the building as soon as we arrived while we were conducting firefighting operations," TimesLIVE newspaper quoted Mulaudzi as saying.

 

The fire gutted the building on the corner of Albert and Delvers Streets.

"63 bodies were recovered and 43 were injured...still continuing with search and recovery operation," Mulaudzi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

IMAGE: Firefighters stand next to covered bodies of victims at the scene of a deadly blaze. Photograph: Shiraaz Mohamed/Reuters

A video posted by Mulaudzi on X showed fire trucks and ambulances outside the building with burnt-out windows.

A toddler was among the deceased.

Of the injured, some suffered smoke inhalation with others sustaining minor injuries.

Mulaudzi said the fire had been contained and that they were busy with "damping down" as well as search and recovery operations.

IMAGE: A firefighter works at the scene of a deadly blaze. Photograph: Shiraaz Mohamed/Reuters

He said the death toll may increase because there was an informal settlement inside the building which may have resulted in people being trapped while trying to flee.

"Every floor has an informal settlement, and those that were trying to evacuate were trapped because of the structures between the floors," the News24 website reported.

"There is a huge possibility that the body count could be over 60 because we are going from floor to floor.

"We have informed people who are at the scene looking for their relatives that chances of finding them alive are very slim."

Those injured in the blaze were taken to hospital.

Officials from the City of Johannesburg disaster management have been activated to start facilitating relief for affected families.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When A Fire Takes Away All You Had
When A Fire Takes Away All You Had
Disaster in the making? Thousands evacuated as 27 UK towers fail fire safety test
Disaster in the making? Thousands evacuated as 27 UK towers fail fire safety test
58 missing in London blaze, presumed dead: UK police
58 missing in London blaze, presumed dead: UK police
Defence business to drive growth for Bharat Forge
Defence business to drive growth for Bharat Forge
When Samba Came To Notting Hill
When Samba Came To Notting Hill
Xi may skip Delhi G20 summit, Premier Li may stand in
Xi may skip Delhi G20 summit, Premier Li may stand in
Jawan's Sanjeeta Likes Fun, Games And...
Jawan's Sanjeeta Likes Fun, Games And...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

27 dead in massive fire at 4-storey building in Delhi

27 dead in massive fire at 4-storey building in Delhi

9 children among 19 dead in NYC apartment fire

9 children among 19 dead in NYC apartment fire

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances