News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Despair And Devastation In Delhi

Despair And Devastation In Delhi

By Rediff News Bureau
March 13, 2022 13:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seven people, including three children, were killed in a blaze that ravaged several shanties at Gokulpur village in northeast Delhi early on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the despair and devastation.

IMAGE: A woman breaks down while holding the charred remains of her belongings after a massive fire gutted several shanties in Gokulpur village in the national capital. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Children rummage through the charred remains at the incident site.

 

IMAGE: Children at the incident site.

 

IMAGE: A woman sits in despair at her life ravaged by the fire.

 

IMAGE: The face of unspeakable grief.

 

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of adult deceased, Rs 5 lakh in case of minor deceased, and Rs 25,000 to those whose shanties were gutted.
Will the paltry amounts be enough to wipe away the tears of these unfortunate Delhi residents, Mr Kejriwal?

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
2022: 7 killed as fire breaks out in shanties in Delhi
2022: 7 killed as fire breaks out in shanties in Delhi
2022: 6 dead, 23 injured in massive fire at Mumbai high-rise
2022: 6 dead, 23 injured in massive fire at Mumbai high-rise
2021: Rohingya settlement gutted in fire
2021: Rohingya settlement gutted in fire
Maha BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, brother booked
Maha BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, brother booked
Goa Cong yet to decide legislature party leader
Goa Cong yet to decide legislature party leader
KTR warns of cutting power, water supply to military
KTR warns of cutting power, water supply to military
Daily COVID-19 cases in India lowest in 676 days
Daily COVID-19 cases in India lowest in 676 days
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

2003: 'Why are they doing this to us?'

2011: Blaze leaves 'Slumdog' star homeless

2011: Blaze leaves 'Slumdog' star homeless

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances