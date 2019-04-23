PHOTOS: Modi, Shah, Tharoor... biggies cast their votes

April 23, 2019 10:54 IST

The largest phase of Lok Sabha elections saw political bigwigs -- including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah -- casting their votes early in the morning.

Voting began on Tuesday for 117 Lok Sabha seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.

Take a look at the famous faces who exercised their democratic right.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at a polling station set up in Nishan High School, located in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad. While arriving at the polling booth, he greeted thousands of people who had gathered on both sides of the road. After casting his vote, Modi walked some distance from the polling booth and later had a brief interaction with media persons. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/Twitter

IMAGE: BJP president Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah cast their votes at a polling booth in Naranpura Sub-Zonal office in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan queues up to casts his vote at a polling booth in RC Amala Basic UP School in Pinarayi, Kannur district. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and wife Anjali cast their vote at a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir school in Rajkot. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik casts his vote at a polling booth in Bhubaneswar. Patnaik has alleged that the BJP is fast losing ground across the country, and accused the saffron party of indulging in falsehood, lies and violence. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule along with her family casts her vote a polling station in Baramati. She is the sitting MP and the NCP candidate from Baramati, a bastion of the Pawar family. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: : Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor casts his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is up against BJP's Kummanam Rajasekaran and Left Democratic Front's C Divakaran. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan casts his vote at a polling booth in Talcher, Odisha. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi casts her vote at a polling station in Raisan, Ahmedabad. The PM met his mother earlier in the morning before going to cast his vote. Photograph: ANI