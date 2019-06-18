Inside the Trump Presidential Twitter Library

June 18, 2019 08:27 IST

We all know United States President Donald Trump's preferred way of communicating directly with his fellow Americans is through tweets.

And to celebrate 'The Donald's' tweets, the people at The Daily Show With Trevor Noah have put together the Donald J Trump Presidential Twitter Library -- a kind of museum dedicated solely to Trump tweets.

The pop-up museum was free to enter, and ran from June 14-16. Its Washington, DC debut was timed to coincide with the US president’s 73rd birthday.

The pop-up installation has already been shown in Miami, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

Take a glimpse.

Trump’s most iconic tweets are given the spotlight at the museum. Remember the 2017 tweet in which Trump gave Twitterverse the word "Covfefe". It still remains a mystery as to what the US president wanted to say. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

This tweet is the birth of the 'Birther row'. It was on Twitter that Trump gave rise to the entire issue of the authenticity of predecessor Barack Obama’s birth certificate. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

We can't say we agree with Trump. The library takes a look at Trump’s Twitter history and the social media platform he made great again. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Enter your name into a Trump Nickname Generator and find out what your “Crooked Hillary” equivalent would be. You then have to wear that nickname for the remainder of your time in the Library on a nametag. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Visitors also get to compose their own tweets at The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

All the countries Trump has offended in his tweets. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The library consists of visual and interactive installations “giving patrons the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to memorialise and celebrate the many ‘unpresidented’ moments of US President Trump’s Twitter history.” Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The museum has an “In Memoriam” collection of Trump tweets, too: Those messages that were half thoughts or had enough spelling errors to warrant deletion. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The museum also has 'THE COMMANDER-IN-TWEET' exhibit in which attendees will step into a replica of the Oval Office, be presented with a crisis situation, and have 30 seconds to compose a tweet white sitting on a golden toilet, just like the president! Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

There's also a Trump vs Trump exhibit where one can see the US president battling himself on Twitter through his own contradictory tweets. In that exhibit, two digital displays show different contradictory tweets from Trump. Photograph: Win McNamee/Getty Images