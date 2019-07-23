News
Rediff.com  » News » Kumaraswamy loses trust vote; Cong-JDS govt falls

Kumaraswamy loses trust vote; Cong-JDS govt falls

Last updated on: July 23, 2019 20:21 IST

Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announced that 99 MLAs had voted in favour of the motion and 105 against it.

The Congress-Janata Dal Secular government in Karnataka collapsed on Tuesday after it lost the vote of confidence in the assembly, ending the nearly three-week long high political drama in the state.

With the numbers stacked against him, chief minister H D Kumaraswamy faced the defeat after winding up the debate for four days on the motion of confidence moved by him on Thursday last, amid the political turmoil.

The motion had been defeated, he said.

 

The Congress-JDS government had defied the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to Kumaraswamy to demonstrate his majority on Friday itself.

A wave of resignations had set off the political turbulence in the state, pushing the 14-month old coalition government to the brink of collapse.

State capital Bengaluru has been placed under prohibitory orders banning large gatherings after the northern part of the city witnessed a clash between the Congress and the BJP workers over the two independent lawmakers who switched sides.

