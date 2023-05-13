No one contacted me till now: HD Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, adding that he is hoping for a good show.

IMAGE: Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy speaks to the media in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI

Counting for the assembly polls is underway that will decide the fate of 2,615 candidates across parties.

Speaking to the media ahead of the counting, Kumaraswamy cited the exit polls which predicted nearly 30-32 seats to JD-S and a clear edge to the Congress party with some even predicting a majority for the grand old party and said that according to the predictions, there is no need for him to explore options.

"In the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The polls have given 30-32 seats to JD-S. I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development," he said.

"No one has contacted me till now. Let us see the final results first. According to the exit polls, there is no need for options. Let us see," the JD-S leader added.

Most pollsters have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while also indicating the possibility of a hung assembly in the state.

The state registered a 'record' turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10, to elect representatives to the 224 member assembly.