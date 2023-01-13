Joshimath sank 5.4cm in 12 just days, show ISRO's satellite images

Uttarakhand's Joshimath saw rapid sinking in just 12 days, according to satellite images released by The National Remote Sensing Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

IMAGE: The subsidence zone of Joshimath which recorded a rapid sinking of 5.4cm in 12 days. Photograph: National Remote Sensing Centre

The satellite images released by NRSC shows the town sunk 5.4 cm between December 27 to January 8.

The pictures are taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite.

The report, quoting eyewitnesses, said the massive sinking of the soil occurred due to "a rapid subsidence event that was triggered possibly on January 2 2022."

The subsidence zone is located at central Joshimath only including the Army Helipad and Narsingh temple, the satellite images revealed.

"The Crown of the subsidence is located near Joshimath-Auli road at a height of 2180 metrer," the NSRC said.

The agency also found that the sinking rate was much lower in the previous months -- between April and November 2022 -- during which Joshimath had sunk by 9 cm.

IMAGE: Cartosat-2S satellite data of the area of Joshimath which is sinking. Photograph: National Remote Sensing Centre

"Slow subsidence up to 9 cm within the Joshimath town is recorded over a period of 7 months, between April and November 2022," the report said.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage centres, such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

Joshimath has been declared a land-subsidence zone by the Chamoli district administration after hundred of houses developed cracks within a few days.

The number of subsidence-affected homes rose to 678 while 169 families living in the town have so far been shifted to relief centres.

The Centre on Tuesday had announced that it will install micro-seismic observation systems in Joshimath.

The Uttarakhand government has announced an interim relief package of Rs 1.5 lakh for each affected families.