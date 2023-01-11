News
Rediff.com  » News » The Tears of Joshimath

The Tears of Joshimath

By REDIFF NEWS
January 11, 2023 14:48 IST
Residents of Joshimath broke down as they left their homes that have been marked 'unsafe' by the district administration in the wake of the landslide and subsidence.

As of now, 678 buildings in Joshimath have been marked 'unsafe'.

Many residents have vacated their homes and the evacuation process is still underway.

 

IMAGE: Women break down before leaving their home that has been marked unsafe by the district administration. All Photographs: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bindu looks at the cracks that appeared on her house before leaving.

 

IMAGE: Bindu gets emotional before leaving.

 

IMAGE: Everything Bindu needs is packed. Who knows when -- or if -- she will be back?

 

IMAGE: A man looks at a house marked unsafe.

 

IMAGE: People shift their belongings after their houses were declared to be in the unsafe zone.

 

IMAGE: A road closed due to continued land subsidence in Joshimath.

 

IMAGE: Hotels lean into each other as a result of the continued land subsidence.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
'Would die here': Locals reluctant to leave Joshimath
Joshimath: Govt prepares for demolition amid protests
Joshimath situation due to NTPC project: Experts
Maxwell likely to be on flight for ODIs in India
Stalin blames Palaniswami for enforcing NEET in TN
Auto Expo 2023: Electric vehicles steal the limelight
Zaheer backs Archer as he shines on comeback
