Honour for 1.4 billion Indians: Modi on White House welcome

The relationship between the United States and India is one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century, American President Joe Biden said on Thursday as he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House ahead of their official talks.

IMAGE: US first lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden wave to the crowd as they stand on the Truman Balcony of the White House after an official State Arrival Ceremony held at the start of Modi's visit to the White House in Washington on June 22, 2023. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Asserting that decisions the two countries make today will determine the future of generations to come, Biden said the US and India are working closely in expanding healthcare, climate change and issues arising out of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

"Welcome back to the White House," Biden said amid cheers from the crowd gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

With India's cooperation, we have strengthened QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the US president said.

Thanking Biden, his wife Jill Biden and the US administration for a warm and grand welcome, Modi said this is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for Indian-Americans in such large numbers.

"This grand welcome ceremony at the White House today is an honour and pride for the 1.4 billion people of India. It is also an honour for more than 4 million people of Indian origin in the US," Modi said.

He said both countries take pride in their diversity, and "both of us believe in the fundamental principle of 'In the interest of all, for the welfare of all'".

IMAGE: Biden and Modi embrace on the South Lawn of the White House during an official State Arrival Ceremony. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The societies and institutions of both the US and India are based on democratic values and both countries take pride in their diversity, Modi said at the ceremonial welcome.

The constitution of both countries begins with the "three words -- We the People -- as President Biden just mentioned", said Modi, who is on his first state visit to the US.

He said about three decades ago, he had come to America as a common man and at that time, he had seen the White House from the outside.

"After becoming the PM, I've come many times, but today for the first time the doors of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers," he added.

Prime Minister Modi arrived at the White House on his maiden state visit on Thursday to hold high-level talks with President Joe Biden, aimed at further boosting the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies.

Modi and Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House before holding delegation-level talks.

"Looking forward to today's talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations," Modi tweeted minutes before his arrival at the White House.

This would be the second interaction between the two leaders within 24 hours.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House a day earlier during which they discussed a range of issues, exchanged gifts and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India.

IMAGE: Modi talks with US Vice-President Kamala Harris as Joe Biden and Jill Biden look on. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Later Thursday, President Biden and the first lady will host a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests.

Prime Minister Modi's visit also includes an address by him to the joint session of the US Congress.

"This visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together,” the White House said on Wednesday.

"The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to elevate the technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space,” it said.

According to the White House, the two leaders will discuss ways to further expand educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as work together to confront common challenges from climate change to workforce development and health security.

Modi arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and the First Lady.