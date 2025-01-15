Is Donald Trump selling kheer in Pakistan?

As the world gears up for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, social media is abuzz over reports 'another Donald Trump' in Pakistan.

Photographs: Nida Meboob/Reuters

This Trump, a food vendor who locals claim looks strikingly similar to Donald Trump, sells kheer (pudding) on a road in Sahiwal in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Saleem Bagga, 53, not only attracts customers with his unique appearance but also with his melodious singing.

"We feel as if Trump has come here to sell kheer," Mohammad Yaseen, a local resident told Reuters.

Dressed in a beige shalwar kameez and a black jacket to shield himself from the winter cold, Bagga serves kheer from a colourful wooden cart.

Local residents gather around Bagga to take selfies with the Trump lookalike, who has a blond quiff, a result of his albinism.

"We take selfies with him, and we tell our friends that we have taken these pictures with Trump," local resident Imran Ashraf was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Unfazed by the popularity, Bagga said, “My face resembles Donald Trump, that is why people take selfies with me. I feel very good," Reuters reported.

He also extended an invitation to the 'real' Donald Trump to visit Pakistan and eat his kheer.

He will really enjoy it, said Bagga.