Inside America's first Cannabis Cafe

October 03, 2019 10:07 IST

The first cannabis cafe in the United States opened on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Called Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe, it is the first farm-to-table restaurant that highlights cuisine and cannabis.

Here's a glimpse inside the cannabis cafe.

Lowell Cafe opens in west Hollywood is America's first restaurant in the US where weed can be openly consumed. The cafe opens two years after California began allowing sales of recreational cannabis. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Customers wait in line at Lowell Cafe. The 6,000-square-foot space features a dining room and lounge (open to the outside), and garden café where farm-to-table fresh, coffee, juice, and cannabis is served seven days a week. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

The 240-seat cafe is open to people 21 and over who can order from a cannabis menu just like they would a wine bottle. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

The restaurant is funded by cannabis farmers Lowell Herb Co, whose backers include the likes of pop star Miley Cyrus, actor Chris Rock and comedian Sarah Silverman. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Guests will be able to smoke marijuana at the cafe using joints, pipes and bongs. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

The cafe will have its own version of a sommelier, which it is calling "tableside flower service." A Lowell Farms "flower host" will discuss the different strains available and explain their flavours and effects. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters