News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PIX: Indians celebrate 75 years of freedom

PIX: Indians celebrate 75 years of freedom

August 15, 2022 20:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour across the country on Monday with people enthusiastically hoisting the national flag at their homes.

More than 5 crore selfies with the Indian flag were uploaded on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign website by evening on Monday, the culture ministry said.

 

Here are glimpses of Indians celebrating 75 years of freedom.

IMAGE: Students of Anjuman Islam College wearing tricoloured hijab take a selfie during a cultural programme organised on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in Mumbai, on Monday, August 15, 2022. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel exchange sweets with their Pakistani counterparts, at Attari-Wagah border. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People wave the tricolour celebrating the 76th Independence Day, at Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Children holding the national flag run through a field in Ajmer. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Actresses Sravanthi Chokaropu and Ritika Chakraborty at the unveiling of Tricolor Icecream (Flagtheme Ice Cream) at Cream stone Ice-cream, Begumpet, in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A student wearing a tricolour hijab participates in a cultural programme, in Moradabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A man walks a rope, holding the tricolour, in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: People hold the national flag as they take part in Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Women holding national flag pose for a selfie at Polo Ground, in Patiala. Photograph: ANI Photo
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
 
Print this article
India@75:Beacon Of Light In Gloomy World
India@75:Beacon Of Light In Gloomy World
Delhi To Kenya: Inspiring Tiranga Images
Delhi To Kenya: Inspiring Tiranga Images
What India Needs For Complete Success
What India Needs For Complete Success
China mum on talks as its spy ship set to reach Lanka
China mum on talks as its spy ship set to reach Lanka
Rajasthan Cong MLA quits over 'atrocities on Dalits'
Rajasthan Cong MLA quits over 'atrocities on Dalits'
'Test and T20 cricket can sit together'
'Test and T20 cricket can sit together'
Sec 144 in Shivamogga after Savarkar, Tipu flex row
Sec 144 in Shivamogga after Savarkar, Tipu flex row
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Mozambique to Houston! Har Ghar Tiranga

Mozambique to Houston! Har Ghar Tiranga

Can India Deal With Halahal In Amrit Kaal?

Can India Deal With Halahal In Amrit Kaal?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances