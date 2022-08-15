PIX: Indians celebrate 75 years of freedom

The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour across the country on Monday with people enthusiastically hoisting the national flag at their homes.

More than 5 crore selfies with the Indian flag were uploaded on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign website by evening on Monday, the culture ministry said.

Here are glimpses of Indians celebrating 75 years of freedom.

IMAGE: Students of Anjuman Islam College wearing tricoloured hijab take a selfie during a cultural programme organised on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in Mumbai, on Monday, August 15, 2022. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel exchange sweets with their Pakistani counterparts, at Attari-Wagah border. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People wave the tricolour celebrating the 76th Independence Day, at Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Children holding the national flag run through a field in Ajmer. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Actresses Sravanthi Chokaropu and Ritika Chakraborty at the unveiling of Tricolor Icecream (Flagtheme Ice Cream) at Cream stone Ice-cream, Begumpet, in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A student wearing a tricolour hijab participates in a cultural programme, in Moradabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A man walks a rope, holding the tricolour, in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: People hold the national flag as they take part in Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters