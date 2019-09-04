PHOTOS: Incessant rains bring Mumbai to a halt

September 04, 2019 23:30 IST

Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, causing flooding in low-lying areas and cancellation of several local trains, delayed flights and slow road traffic movement.

The weather department on Wednesday issued a rain 'red alert' warning for Mumbai and adjoining areas and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation.

A 'red alert' indicates likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Of the 150 weather stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 100 recorded over 200 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Here's a glimpse of how the incessant rainfall paralysed life in the maximum city.

IMAGE: A train runs through a waterlogged railway track following heavy rains in Palghar district on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: At several places, irate train commuters protested against the hardships faced due to delays and cancellations in suburban train services. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A man crosses a flooded road as traffic moves slowly over a flyover at Hindamata in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A man pushes his auto-rickshaw at a water-logged road in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Residents wade through a flooded roads in low lying area of Dadar. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The rail services were impacted since late Wednesday morning due to the torrential downpour, leaving scores of commuters stranded and unable to get back home. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People commute through a waterlogged street on foot and via inflatable boat. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A flooded street in Palghar district near Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Commuters walk on flooded tracks as there were no train services on several routes. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road in Parel, Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A BEST bus submerged at a flooded road in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo