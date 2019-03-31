rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » IAF's MiG 27 aircraft crashes near Jodhpur

IAF's MiG 27 aircraft crashes near Jodhpur

March 31, 2019 14:27 IST

A MiG 27 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Sunday near Jodhpur in Rajasthan but the pilot ejected safely, official sources said.

The MiG 27 UPG jet took off from Utarlai airforce base and the jet experienced engine problems leading to the crash around 11:45 am in Sirohi district about 120 km south of Jodhpur, they said, adding that the pilot ejected safely.

 

The sources said a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports indicate no loss of life and property on ground.

The jet was on a routine mission, they said.

The fighter aircraft crashed in Shivganj police station area near Godana dam in Sirohi district. Police and administrative officials have reached the spot to cordon off the area, said Sirohi district Superintendent of Police, Kalyan Mal Meena.

 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use