Hundreds of UP farmers stopped on way to Delhi

September 21, 2019 17:38 IST

Hundreds of farmers from Uttar Pradesh marched on Saturday their way to Kisan Ghat in Delhi demanding pending sugarcane dues, loan waivers and cheap electricity, among others.

IMAGE: Bhartiya Kisan Sangathan members march towards Delhi for completion of their demands, in Noida. Photograph: PTI Photo

However, they were stopped at various entry points of Delhi at its borders with UP, leading the agitating farmers to lay siege at those points, throwing the traffic on eastern borders of the national capital out of gear.

"Traffic is obstructed in both carriageways from Ghazipur Border UP Gate on NH-9, NH-24 towards Nizamuddin due to the farmers' rally," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The farmers, protesting under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan, had started their march from Saharanpur on September 11.

IMAGE: The farmers had started their march from Saharanpur on September 11. Photograph: PTI Photo

On their way to Kisan Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister and farmers' leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, in the national capital, they have been stopped at various entry points to Delhi, including UP Gate near Indiarapuram and Maharajpur police post near Anand Vihar.

The farmers have also demanded implementation of the Swaminathan Committee's recommendations.

While in Noida, the farmers held talks with government representatives but those failed to materialise.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard during farmers agitation, at NH24 in Ghazipur border. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked the Bharatiya Janata Party why are they preventing peasants from coming to Delhi to raise their demands.

"What is the reason that farmers are being prevented from coming to Delhi and raising their demands? The BJP government, in its campaigns, talks about welfare of farmers. But when farmers of Uttar Pradesh say they want sugarcane arrears, loan waiver and cut in electricity prices, why are they not allowed to speak?" she said in a tweet.