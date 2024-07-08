News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, disrupts train, road traffic

Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, disrupts train, road traffic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 08, 2024 09:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Local train services on the Central Railway routes were severely hit early Monday morning while various roads in Mumbai were waterlogged after some areas recorded more than 300 mm rainfall overnight, officials said.

IMAGE: Waterlogged railway tracks on the western line Mumbai. Photograph: @WesternRly/X

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement issued in the morning said heavy rain is also expected on Monday.

It declared a holiday for the first session of the day for all the BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai municipal limits in order to avoid inconvenience to students.

"The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the statement said.

 

Suburban services of the Central Railway were severely affected due to waterlogging of tracks on both the Main and Harbour corridors, authorities said.

IMAGE: Vehicles wade through waterlogged roads in Kurla area of Mumbai. Photograph: ANI

The civic body's disaster management department said suburban services on both the CR corridors resumed operation at 6.45 am.

The BMC said some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm rainfall from 1 am to 7 am on Monday.

The highest 315 rainfall in this period was recorded in Govandi area and 314 mm in Powai area, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why our cities get submerged in the monsoon
Why our cities get submerged in the monsoon
'There is only one law and that is the law of nature!'
'There is only one law and that is the law of nature!'
Why we are to blame for the flooding in our cities
Why we are to blame for the flooding in our cities
When Sonakshi's Maa Started Crying
When Sonakshi's Maa Started Crying
How Will Rs 125 Crore be Divided?
How Will Rs 125 Crore be Divided?
What You Must Know About Cashless Claim
What You Must Know About Cashless Claim
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who Is Sana Sultan?
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who Is Sana Sultan?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'Rain intensity over Mumbai will go up on Jul 9-10'

'Rain intensity over Mumbai will go up on Jul 9-10'

Mumbai's annual rain pain

Mumbai's annual rain pain

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances