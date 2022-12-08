News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » With dhol and dance, BJP celebrates big Gujarat win

With dhol and dance, BJP celebrates big Gujarat win

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
December 08, 2022 15:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jubilation and celebrations broke out at Bharatiya Janata Party offices across the country after the poll results showed a win for the BJP in Gujarat.

Even the Congress has something to cheer for as the party is possibly getting a majority in Himachal Pradesh.

Check out the scenes of triumph! 

 

 

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina dances with party leaders and workers to celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat assembly elections, in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

It's dance time for the BJP workers. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

It's celebration time for Congress too who is surging ahead in Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar. Photograph: Pradipta Narayan/PTI Photo

Celebration begin at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar. Photograph: Pradipta Narayan/PTI Photo

BJP supporters carrying a picture of the late Sukh Ram celebrate his son Anil Sharma's victory in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls in Mandi. Photograph: PTI Photo
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
'Modi has placed himself in the hearts of Gujaratis'
'Modi has placed himself in the hearts of Gujaratis'
BJP's Gujarat show: Brand Modi towers above all
BJP's Gujarat show: Brand Modi towers above all
Gujarat, Himachal polls: Who leads, Who trails
Gujarat, Himachal polls: Who leads, Who trails
Kejriwal Is Eyeing 2027 Gujarat Poll
Kejriwal Is Eyeing 2027 Gujarat Poll
Gujarat outcome good for BJP in K'taka: CM Bommai
Gujarat outcome good for BJP in K'taka: CM Bommai
Gujarat, Himachal polls: Who leads, Who trails
Gujarat, Himachal polls: Who leads, Who trails
All eyes on Mbappe as France take on England
All eyes on Mbappe as France take on England
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

Gujarat rejected politics of revadi: Amit Shah

Gujarat rejected politics of revadi: Amit Shah

Bhupendra Patel to be sworn-in for 2nd term on Dec 12

Bhupendra Patel to be sworn-in for 2nd term on Dec 12

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances