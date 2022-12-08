With dhol and dance, BJP celebrates big Gujarat win

Jubilation and celebrations broke out at Bharatiya Janata Party offices across the country after the poll results showed a win for the BJP in Gujarat.

Even the Congress has something to cheer for as the party is possibly getting a majority in Himachal Pradesh.

Check out the scenes of triumph!

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina dances with party leaders and workers to celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat assembly elections, in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

It's dance time for the BJP workers. Photograph: PTI Photo

It's celebration time for Congress too who is surging ahead in Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar. Photograph: Pradipta Narayan/PTI Photo

Celebration begin at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar. Photograph: Pradipta Narayan/PTI Photo