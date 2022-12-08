News
Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat rejected politics of revadi: Amit Shah

Gujarat rejected politics of revadi: Amit Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 08, 2022 14:57 IST
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the people of Gujarat have given an unprecedented mandate to the party by rejecting those who do politics of hollow promises, freebies and appeasement.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds an election campaign roadshow for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Vadodara. Photograph: PTI Photo

In a series of tweets, Shah said he salutes the people of Gujarat on this historic victory and it shows the 'unwavering faith of the public in Narendra Modi's development model'.

"In the last two decades, under the leadership of Modi ji, the BJP broke all records of development in Gujarat and today the people of Gujarat have blessed the BJP and broken all records of victory," he said.

 

The minister said this massive victory has shown that every section, be it women, youth or farmers, is wholeheartedly with the BJP.

"Gujarat has rejected those who do politics of hollow promises, revadi (freebies) and appeasement and given an unprecedented mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, which worked for public welfare and development," Shah said.

Shah, who represents Gandhinagar in Lok Sabha, said he salutes the people of Gujarat on this historic victory and congratulated BJP president J P Nadda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party state unit president C R Paatil.

Initial trends showed that the BJP was looking to get more than 150 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Modi has placed himself in the hearts of Gujaratis'
Why Modi Campaigned So Hard In Gujarat
BJP's Gujarat show: Brand Modi towers above all
Bhupendra Patel to be sworn-in for 2nd term on Dec 12
Warner tampering scapegoat: Clarke hits out at CA
'Modi has placed himself in the hearts of Gujaratis'
Cong leaders rush to Himachal as party set to win
