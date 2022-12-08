News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat, Himachal polls: Who leads, Who trails

Gujarat, Himachal polls: Who leads, Who trails

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
Last updated on: December 08, 2022 14:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Counting for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is underway and here's how our netas faring in the elections.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel is leading from the Ghatlodia constituency.

Hardik Patel, who joined the BJP just before the assembly election, is leading from the Viramgam seat.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is leading from Seraj in the Mandi district .

Congress leader Jignesh Mevani contesting from Vadgam is trailing behind Bharatiya Janata Party's Manibhai Vaghela.

BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, wife of star India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is leading from the Jamnagar (north) constituency.

Isudan Gadhvi, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate, is trailing from the Khambhalia constituency.

 

AAP's Gujarat president Gopal Italia is trailing from the Katargam constituency.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
BJP's Gujarat show: Brand Modi towers above all
BJP's Gujarat show: Brand Modi towers above all
Did Climate Change Matter In Gujarat Elections?
Did Climate Change Matter In Gujarat Elections?
Our development agenda won, says BJP on Guj outcome
Our development agenda won, says BJP on Guj outcome
PM Museum Salutes India's Space Pioneers
PM Museum Salutes India's Space Pioneers
Cong leaders rush to Himachal as party set to win
Cong leaders rush to Himachal as party set to win
Sun Pharma's Halol plant in USFDA import alert list
Sun Pharma's Halol plant in USFDA import alert list
BJP's Gujarat show: Brand Modi towers above all
BJP's Gujarat show: Brand Modi towers above all
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

Why Modi Campaigned So Hard In Gujarat

Why Modi Campaigned So Hard In Gujarat

MAPPED: Gujarat and Himachal election 2022

MAPPED: Gujarat and Himachal election 2022

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances