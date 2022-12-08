Gujarat, Himachal polls: Who leads, Who trails

Counting for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is underway and here's how our netas faring in the elections.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel is leading from the Ghatlodia constituency.

Hardik Patel, who joined the BJP just before the assembly election, is leading from the Viramgam seat.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is leading from Seraj in the Mandi district .

Congress leader Jignesh Mevani contesting from Vadgam is trailing behind Bharatiya Janata Party's Manibhai Vaghela.

BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, wife of star India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is leading from the Jamnagar (north) constituency.

Isudan Gadhvi, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate, is trailing from the Khambhalia constituency.

AAP's Gujarat president Gopal Italia is trailing from the Katargam constituency.