From the icy heights of Siachen Glacier to naval ships anchored in Vizag, the Indian armed forces performed different asanas to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga.

Here's how the defence personnel celebrated the special day.

Naval personnel perform Yoga onbard a warship at sea. Photograph: @IN_HQENC/X

Naval personnel take part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Army soldiers perform yoga on the International Yoga Day at Siachen, in Leh. Photograph:@adgpi/X

Soldiers perform suryanamskar in Siachen. Photograph: @adgpi/X