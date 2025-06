Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Modi said the theme of this year's International Yoga Day -- "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" -- reflects a deep truth, that the health of every entity on earth is interconnected.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and lakhs of people joined him on the sea shore by the Bay of Bengal.

Here are some of the glimpses.