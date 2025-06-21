HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » In Pics: India twists and breathes to mark International Yoga Day

In Pics: India twists and breathes to mark International Yoga Day

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 21, 2025 15:31 IST

x

Indians on Saturday, June 21, 2025, rolled out their yoga mats and stretched and meditated to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga.

From Shirsasan to Vrichikasan, many attempted various poses and practiced breathing exercises. 

Here are some of the glimpses of the celebrations. 

 

A woman performs yoga at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police personnel perform yoga at the Gate Way of India in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

People perform yoga at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Women perform yoga session in a local train in Mumbai. Photograph: / Rediff.com

A boy shows an asan during the celebration in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Women shows Natarajasana at Marine Drive. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

A man performs yoga on the occasion of 11th International Day of Yoga. Photograph: ANI Photo
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

This Dog Does Yoga!!!
This Dog Does Yoga!!!
PIX: Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations from Vizag beach
PIX: Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations from Vizag beach
Best and Worst Foods To Eat Before and After Yoga
Best and Worst Foods To Eat Before and After Yoga
5 Asanas To Help Lower Blood Pressure
5 Asanas To Help Lower Blood Pressure
'Yoga Is The Pause Button Humanity Needs'
'Yoga Is The Pause Button Humanity Needs'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Monsoon Songs Based On Raags

webstory image 2

World Productivity Day: 9 Most Productive Countries

webstory image 3

Vanilla Panna Cotta: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: President Murmu joins Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun2:29

Watch: President Murmu joins Yoga Day celebrations in...

WATCH: British F-35 still grounded at Indian airport2:20

WATCH: British F-35 still grounded at Indian airport

Rajnath Singh performs Yoga Asanas on the occasion of International Yoga Day3:58

Rajnath Singh performs Yoga Asanas on the occasion of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD