In Pics: India twists and breathes to mark International Yoga Day

Indians on Saturday, June 21, 2025, rolled out their yoga mats and stretched and meditated to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga.

From Shirsasan to Vrichikasan, many attempted various poses and practiced breathing exercises.

Here are some of the glimpses of the celebrations.

A woman performs yoga at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com Police personnel perform yoga at the Gate Way of India in Mumbai.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com People perform yoga at Marine Drive in Mumbai.

Photograph: / Rediff.com Women perform yoga session in a local train in Mumbai.

A boy shows an asan during the celebration in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Women shows Natarajasana at Marine Drive. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com