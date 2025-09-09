HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fresh protests erupt in Nepal; stoned pelted at minister's home

By Shirish B Pradhan
September 09, 2025 11:53 IST

Fresh anti-government protests, led by students, broke out in several parts of Nepal on Tuesday, defying curbs on public gatherings, as demonstrators demanded resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

 

IMAGE: Nepal Police try to shield themselves during a protest against the government’s decision to block social media platforms, outside the parliament building, in Kathmandu on September 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI video grab

Demonstrations were reported from Kalanki and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as the Chapagaun-Thecho area of Lalitpur district.

Protesters, mostly students, chanted slogans such as “Don't kill students”, defying the restrictions on public gatherings.

In Kalanki, demonstrators reportedly burnt tyres to block roads from the early hours of the morning, according to eyewitness accounts.

The protesters shouted slogans such as KP Chor, Desh Chhod (K P Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), “Take action against corrupt leaders”.

 

The agitating youths also pelted stones at the residence of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi at Lalitpur district, eye witnesses said.

Gurung had ordered ban on the social media sites.

IMAGE: People stage a massive protest outside the parliament building, in Kathmandu. Photograph: ANI video grab

The protesters vandalised the residence of former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at Khumaltar in Lalitpur.

They also demonstrated in front of former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's house at Budhanilkantha in Kathmandu.

Authorities have enforced curfews across Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office announced a curfew from 8:30 am until further notice in the capital city.

Bhaktapur district administration also imposed restrictions from 8:30 am until further notice in Madhyapur Thimi, Suryabinayak, Changunarayan and Bhaktapur municipalities.

Lalitpur's curfew applies from 9 am to midnight in several areas, including Bhaisepati, Sanepa and Chyasal.

Violent protests by youths against a government ban on social media sites rocked Nepal on Monday, with police's use of force leaving at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

The Nepali Army was deployed in the capital after the situation deteriorated. The army personnel took control of the roads surrounding the parliament complex in New Baneshwor.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned later over the situation.

Shirish B Pradhan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
