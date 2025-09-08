Security stepped up in UP districts bordering Nepal after protests

Security has been stepped up in several districts of Uttar Pradesh that share their borders with Nepal following violent youth-led protests in the Himalayan nation over the ban on social media platforms, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Police use tear gas to disperse people protesting against the government’s decision to block several social media platforms outside the parliament building, in Kathmandu, September 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

At least 19 people were killed and over 250 injured after security forces opened fire on demonstrators who stormed Parliament in Kathmandu on Monday, intensifying anger over the ban on 26 social media sites. The Nepalese government has imposed curfew in several regions, including parts of the Terai, and deployed the army to contain the unrest.

In Balrampur, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said security has been tightened along the border and intelligence agencies have been instructed to maintain strict surveillance. "Drone monitoring is being carried out and additional forces deployed at all police stations adjoining the border," he said.

In Bahraich, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has stepped up patrolling and increased checks along highways as well as village tracks and forest routes connecting India and Nepal. "While only sporadic protests were reported near Nepalgunj, we have strengthened vigilance on our side. Patrolling has been intensified and monitoring devices like face-recognition systems and automatic number plate readers are being closely used," said Ganga Singh Udawat, Commandant of SSB's 42nd battalion.

In Maharajganj, security has been tightened at the Sonauli border with joint vigil by police and SSB. Special checks are being carried out at bus stands and on passengers returning from Nepal, while dog squads have inspected public places.

"Full vigilance is being maintained on the border. Instructions have been issued to all station house officers to monitor every activity, and security forces are ready to deal with any situation," Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena said.

He added that the Nepali administration had closed the Belhiya and Maheshpur Bhansar offices in the Butwal and Bhairahwa region, halting vehicle movement and enforcing a four-kilometre-radius restriction on gatherings and processions.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, authorities reported a tense but calm situation at the Gaurifanta border that connects Pallia tehsil to Nepal's Dhangarhi. "Security agencies, including police and the SSB, are on high alert in view of the tense situation in Nepal," said Yadavendra Yadav, deputy superintendent of police, Pallia.

He added that while no restrictions had been imposed, people on their own avoided movement across the border, resulting in a noticeable slowdown.

"The main transit route at Gaurifanta remained calm, and people avoided taking long routes into Nepal," he said.

In Pilibhit, District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said SSB personnel had been put on alert along the international border following reports of escalating protests in Nepal's Mahendranagar and Dhangadhi areas.

The officials confirmed that no curfew or restrictions had been imposed on the Indian side so far, but added that constant monitoring was underway.

"There are deep trade and family ties between Pilibhit and Nepal. Many families here have residences and businesses across the border. As of now, no restrictions on movement have been imposed, but we are keeping a close watch on developments," the DM said.

SSP Abhishek Yadav added that joint patrolling by SSB and police was being conducted along border police stations such as Hazara, Madhotanda and Neuria.

"So far, no untoward reaction has been observed on either side of the border," he said.

Local residents along the border said the restrictions in Nepal have created panic.

"India and Nepal share the 'roti-beti' relationship, but calling across the border is very expensive. A one-minute call costs more than Rs 7. That's why people rely on social media to connect with friends and relatives. Now, with the ban, many are distressed, especially families with daughters married across the border," said Akash Pandey, a resident of Sonouli in Maharajganj.

Tourism has also taken a hit. "Many Indian tourists who had crossed over are now stranded due to the curfew. We hope the government will arrange for their safe return," said Srichan Gupta, a resident of Bharwan in Nepal.

Civil society groups, journalists and the tech industry in Nepal have criticised the government's move to shut down platforms vital for education, business and communication, warning that it risks pushing the country backwards digitally.