August 04, 2019 12:59 IST

Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation on Sunday released the first set of pictures of the earth captured by Chandrayaan-2, the country's second Moon mission launched a fortnight ago.



The pictures were captured by L 14 camera on board Chandrayaan-2. The pictures show the earth in different hues.

"Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT," the ISRO tweeted along with the pictures.

All photographs: @ISRO/Twitter