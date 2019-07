July 22, 2019 14:46 IST

Scientists of the Indian Space and Research Organisation have proved their mettle with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the moon.

The launch took place on board the GSLV Mk-III vehicle from the spaceport of Sriharikota on time at 2.43 pm.

Success though has not come by chance, but through the combined brilliance of ISRO's scientists.

