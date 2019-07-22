'Chandrayaan-2 launch a proud moment for all Indians'

July 22, 2019 16:25 IST

India on Monday successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 onboard its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport in Sriharikota to explore the unchartered south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover.

Following the successful launch, leaders across the political spectrum congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation for its hard work.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

"The historic launch of Chandrayaan 2 from Sriharikota is a proud moment for all Indians. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for furthering India's indigenous space program. May ISRO continue to master new technologies, and continue to conquer new frontiers."

-- President Ram Nath Kovind

"Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history! The launch of Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today!

"Indian at heart, Indian in spirit! What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that Chandrayaan2 is a fully indigenous mission. It will have an Orbiter for remote sensing the Moon and also a Lander-Rover module for analysis of lunar surface.

"Chandrayaan2 is unique because it will explore and perform studies on the south pole region of lunar terrain which is not explored and sampled by any past mission. This mission will offer new knowledge about the Moon.

"Efforts such as Chandrayaan2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science, top quality research and innovation. Thanks to Chandrayaan, India’s Lunar Programme will get a substantial boost. Our existing knowledge of the Moon will be significantly enhanced."

-- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Congratulations to ISRO scientists on flawless launching of Chandrayaan-2. Team ISRO scripted a new chapter in India’s space history with launch of this ambitious & indigenous Mission to Moon. Nation is extremely proud of its scientists & Team ISRO."

-- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

"I salute ISRO scientists for making India a space super power by successfully launching Chandrayaan2. I wish the mission a grand success."

-- Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj

"Congratulations on Chandrayaan2. Compliments to the entire team ISRO."

-- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman