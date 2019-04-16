Fire ravages Notre Dame cathedral, spire collapses

April 16, 2019 00:29 IST

A massive fire broke out at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday afternoon.

A spire of the Cathedral collapsed under fire, raising fears over the future of the nearly millenium old building and its precious artworks.

The fire sent flames and huge clouds of grey smoke billowing into the Paris sky as stunned Parisians and tourists watched on in sheer horror.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately confirmed but the cathedral had been undergoing intense restoration work to help the 850-year-old gothic masterpiece better deal with the tests of time.

The flames and smoke plumed from the spire and roof of the cathedral, visited by millions of people a year.

President Emmanuel Macron cancelled a major televised policy speech he was due to give on Monday evening over the 'terrible fire ravaging Notre-Dame'.

In a tweet he expressed the 'emotion of a whole nation' on seeing Notre Dame ablaze.

'Notre-Dame consumed by flames. Emotion of a whole nation,' Macron tweeted, adding that 'like all my compatriots I am sad to see a part of us burn this evening' and expressing solidarity with 'all Catholics and all French people.'

US President Donald Trump in a tweet said: 'So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Notre Dame cathedral a 'symbol of European culture' as the blaze raged.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo in a tweet described it as a 'terrible fire'.

'The Paris fire service is trying to control the flames,' Hidalgo wrote on Twitter, asking residents to respect the security cordon thrown up around the site.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said the fire, which comes as French Catholics prepare to celebrate Easter, broke out at around 1650 GMT.