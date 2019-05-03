Astonishing photos from final week of National Geographic travel contest

May 03, 2019 08:05 IST

National Geographic's 2019 Travel Photo contest is drawing to a close after six weeks of pictures from photographers around the world.

The final week's selection of pictures includes rhinos drinking in a thunderstorm and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

The contest is open until May 3.

This was my very first visit to Africa. A group of rhinoceros drank water in from a watering hole while lightning [thundered] at night. I captured over 10,000 photos to get this shot and show the relationship between nature and wildlife. Wildlife is a part of the environment and we should not treat them as a tool -- we should protect them. Photograph: Kelvin Yuen/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

This is the fire volcano in Guatemala; shot from the Acatenango volcano at 3,950 metres. I camped one night at the Acatenango, hoping to see the explosions, but the afternoon was cloudy, completely blocked [the view]. At 10 pm I was about to give up and go to sleep, when the clouds suddenly cleared and [the volcano] started exploding and making this amazing sound -- the whole ground vibrated. I had to remove my gloves [to keep the camera steady] -- my hands were freezing. Photograph: Sergio Pucci/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

The mama elephant did not like our jeep getting so close, so she kicked up some bushveld dirt at sunset. Photograph: Greg Davison/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

Mt Fuji is seen surround by clouds; taken from a plane near sunset. The time and space for shooting was very limited on the plane and I was luckily the clouds and light were great. Photograph: Nick Kwan/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

I shot this yesterday at sunrise after the fog rolled in the previous evening. It wasn't difficult to see why this bridge is world famous. Photograph: Swami Venkataramani/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

A jockey fell down, making an interesting moment, breaking the bull race traditional shooting vision. Photograph: Billion Lim/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

The photo was taken at Dauji Temple during the 2019 Holi festival in Mathura, India. Photograph: Casey KC/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

Iranian girls look through the mosaics of an ancient mosque in Esfahan, Iran. Despite the continuing modification and westernisation of the Iranian youth, most of them still maintain the traditional dress code. Photograph: Cristiano Xavier/2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest