Voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread over nine districts in Uttar Pradesh are being held on Wednesday.

Amidst people queuing up to cast their votes, there were some famous faces too at different polling stations.

Have a look.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with his family, shows his finger marked with indelible ink, after casting his vote at a polling station in Lucknow, during the fourth phase of UP assembly polls, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: BSP supremo Mayawati shows her inked finger as she leaves after casting her vote, in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Mayawati gets her finger marked with indelible ink. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo