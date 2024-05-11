News
Rediff.com  » News » 4th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

4th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?

By REDIFF NEWS
May 11, 2024 09:14 IST
IMAGE: An election meeting addressed by senior Bharatya Janata Party leader Narendra D Modi for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections at Rajampet in Annamayya, May 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 96 seats will take place on Monday, May 13, 2024, across 10 states.

 

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, when it comes to educational background, the maximum (356) candidates are postgraduates.

26 candidates in the fray are illiterates.

512 candidates belong to the 31 to 40 age group. 37 candidates are in the 71 to 80 age group.

Of the 1,710 candidates analysed from a total of 1,717 nominees, 90.1 per cent or 1,547 candidates are male candidates.

9.9 per cent or 170 candidates are women candidates in the fourth phase.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

