12 killed, 10,500 rescued as heavy rain lashes Pune

September 26, 2019 12:13 IST

At least 12 people were killed in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after heavy rains battered Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: NDRF recovered the body of a man from a car found floating in flood water on Singhnad Road in Pune. Photograph: ANI

Nearly 10,500 people from several water-logged areas were shifted to safer places so far following heavy showers in the district on Wednesday, they said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was pained to know about the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Pune.

He said teams of the National Disaster Response Force were deployed in the city and Baramati tehsil, and all necessary assistance was being provided in the affected areas.

Schools and colleges in various tehsils of Pune declared a holiday on Thursday in view of the deluge.

Five people sleeping at a dargah in Khed-Shivapur village, located on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway, were washed away after the heavy downpour, superintendent of police Sandip Patil said, adding that two persons from Purandar area were reported missing.

Besides, five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in incidents of wall collapse in the flooded Arneshwar area, chief fire officer Prashant Ranpise said.

Also, one person was found dead near a school in an inundated locality in Sahakar Nagar while another body was found in a car washed away near Sinhgad road, he said.

"Over 10,000 people from low-lying areas in Baramati were shifted to safer places after water was released from Nazare dam, built on the Karha river near Jejuri," Patil said.

Besides, more than 500 people stranded in low-lying areas of the city were also rescued, Ranpise said.

"Rain stopped on Thursday morning, but many houses and residential societies in low-lying areas were still inundated. There were several reports of wall collapse and uprooting of trees in those places," another fire official said.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths and assured all help from the government.

"My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed. State disaster management officials and control room in continuous touch with Pune collector and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)," he said in a tweet.

"2 NDRF teams are deployed in Pune & 2 in Baramati. One more NDRF team is on way to Baramati. State Government is also closely monitoring the dam discharge," he added.

A number of low-lying areas in and around Pune were flooded after heavy showers lashed the city on Wednesday.

Water-logging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi, Ranpise said.