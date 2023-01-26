Agniveers, all-women contingent: Many firsts at R-Day parade

An all-women contingent from CRPF, Agniveers and camel-riding women contingent were among the many firsts for a Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path which also marks the first as the venue of the 74th Republic Day.

Here are the firsts that Republic Day 2023 witnessed.

- Kartavya Path

Starting with the venue, this year's parade was held at the newly inaugurated Kartavya Path, previously known as Rajpath.

- Indigenous guns for 21-gun salute

The 21-gun salute, for the first time, was given by 105 mm light field Indian-made guns, reflecting upon the growing 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.

- An all-women contingent from Central Reserve Police Force -- 'Peacekeepers of the Nation', led by Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta. The force has the distinction of raising the first-ever women-armed police battalion in the world.

- Six 'Agniveers' were part of the parade for the first time.

- For the first time, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces took part in the ceremonial parade. The contingent was consisted with 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces led by Col Elkharasawy.

- The first-ever women riders took part in the camel contingent of the Border Security Forces.